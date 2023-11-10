Skip to Content
Prescribed burn scheduled in San Vicente Redwoods

CAL FIRE CZU
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- CAL FIRE CZU announced a prescribed burn is scheduled in the San Vicente Redwoods area on Sunday.

The burn is about 60 acres and will take place at a property in the upper Bonny Doon area of Santa Cruz County.

CAL FIRE says the burn will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 12.

CAL FIRE says the burn was planned as part of their efforts to protect the community and natural resources by eliminating some vegetation in the area.

Smoke may be noticed in the area for one to two days following the burn, according to CAL FIRE.

Victor Guzman

