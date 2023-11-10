Orlando Johnson, former Palma High School and UCSB basketball standout, returns to UCSB as member of ESPN+ broadcast team

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Orlando Johnson is back at UC-Santa Barbara, but this time performing off the court as a member of the ESPN+ broadcast team for UC Santa Barbara's Men's Basketball games.

Johnson was born in Seaside and played high school basketball at North Salinas High and Palma before moving on to UC-Santa Barbara.

He's the all-time leading scorer for UCSB and joined the booth alongside Gerry Pimm and Gerry Fall for his first broadcast on Thursday, November 9.

"I'm super excited to get back to a place I called home for so many years," Johnson said. "I'm looking forward to seeing some familiar faces and re-introducing myself to Gaucho family this time as a part of the broadcasting team."

During his time as a Gaucho, he scored 1,825 points and averaged 19.6 points per game. He earned Lou Henson All-American honors, All-Big West First Team honors and NABC All-District distinction.

"It's a special moment to connect our rich Gaucho basketball history with Coach Pimm and Orlando with current team and community," said Director of Athletics Kelly Barsky. "Orlando will be able to bring a unique voice from the player perspective and we're beyond excited he's returning home to the Thunderdome."

After that he was drafted to the NBA where played three seasons for four different teams, including the Pacers, Kings, Suns and Pelicans.

Johnson also spent time overseas playing in various leagues.