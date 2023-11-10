Marina Fire contains structure fire and rescue pet rabbit

MARINA, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Marina officials are looking into an apartment fire that left three people without a home and the rescue of one pet rabbit.

On Thursday November 9th at around 8:40 PM, Marina Police and fire were dispatched to a structure fire on the 3000 block of Sunset Avenue.

A report said an apartment was on fire and smoke and flames were visible. A first alarm responded to the incident that included Marina Fire, Presidio of Monterey Fire, Monterey Regional Fire Protection District, North Monterey County Fire Protection District, Seaside Fire Department, and Greenfield Fire Department.

The fire was quickly contained to one apartment and taken care of. Officials say there was major fire damage to a single unit that displaced three people.

During the incident, units learned a pet rabbit was still believed to be in the apartment.

Marina Police Department

Marina Fire was able to find the rabbit hiding under his cage in the room where the fire started and reunite him with his family with no injuries.

The American Red Cross is helping those displaced. Marina Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire.