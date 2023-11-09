Watsonville to hold event for storm preparations ahead of the winter

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) - The City of Watsonville is trying to get ahead of the curve and get community members ready as winter storms have arrived.

The preparedness event will be here at the Watsonville City Plaza next Friday November 17th from 3 p.m. to 7 pm.

During the session, the city will hand out items like flashlights, sandbags, and emergency to-go bags.

The City of Watsonville also says residents can:

Learn how to create a family emergency plan

Assemble an emergency kit with essential supplies

Register for emergency notifications using the latest available systems

Understand local emergency services and communication systems

Something this city says they're doing after seeing how hard the storms hit the city

"What we know this year is that knowing what we know with the past experience, we could do better and educating and disseminating these emergency preparedness information," said Tamara Vides, assistant City Manager for the city of Watsonville.

The actions the city is doing ahead of the storm season is putting residents like Paul Novato at ease.

Novato who has been living in Watsonville for 70 years, will never forget the disaster the winter storms caused in his neighborhood back in January.

"The scariest part was that in a nighttime, in a nighttime, we were afraid that they we were going to get evacuated," said Novato.