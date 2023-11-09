UC Santa Cruz students protesting on Bay Street and blocking traffic

Skip to Content
Santa Cruz Police
today at 1:05 PM
Published 1:04 PM

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said that UC Santa Cruz students are currently protesting at Bay Street and High Street and are blocking the intersection.

Officers said that traffic is restricted going eastbound on High Street and Bay Street, Cardiff Path and High Street and Nobel Drive and Bay Drive.

Santa Cruz Police is asking the community to avoid the area due to the unknown time frame that the roads will be closed.

