Housing inspection leads to more than 16 families losing their homes in Pajaro 

PAJARO, Calif. (KMUV-TV)- Families in Pajaro are desperately looking for a home after an inspection by Monterey County determined that the apartment complex where they lived, did not comply with safe housing codes.

Residents who live at the property only have a couple of weeks to vacate the property.

In an interview with KION, about 20 families spoke of their concern, as the owner of the apartments has requested that all families vacate no later than Nov. 20.

This decision was prompted by a notice of violation filed by Monterey County. In late September, a report of unhealthy housing alerted the county and immediately, an inspection was conducted at a property located at 29 San Juan Rd.

After the inspection, only one house was red-tagged, ordering the residents to vacate immediately, as the deplorable conditions were unsanitary.

Shortly after this notice, the rest of the residents said they had received an eviction order.

"When we saw the notice in our door, we filled with sadness," said Blanca Garcia, resident at 29 San Juan. "It was the first thing that comes to us and now what are we going to do, the world closes on you."

Residents say that the property is home to elderly people and children with special needs and that it has not been easy to apply for new housing.

Marco Rodriguez, a resident at the apartments, says he felt ignored by not receiving a quick response from the owner, who only ordered the eviction, but did not explain the situation to each resident or options they had.

"We have been told that we have to vacate by November 20, or December 20 at the latest, we don't know the reason, no one has approached us to say this is the reason," Rodriguez said "But the owner sent us a message and told us that we had thought about his proposal."

The Núñez family, owners of the property, stated that they have offered up to three months of subsidy for families to find housing, but the offer only applies to those who agree to leave on Nov. 20.

But why was it necessary to evict so many families?

Monterey County discovered that five legally constructed buildings, formerly offices or other warehouses, were modified without permits to convert them into small dwellings.

The Department of Housing and Community Development confirmed this in their inspection and reported that 3 units had been converted into duplexes, while 2 units were divided into as many as 4 apartments.

Craig Spencer, who is the Director for the Department of Housing and Community Development, says that the split buildings should have gone through a review system, and now the owner will have to comply with the requirements imposed by the permitting department.

Spencer also said that there would have to be some level of approval and planning. Also, potentially, making any improvements to bring it into compliance with the housing code.

However, negotiations with the owner did not turn out favorably for the families.

These unpermitted alterations violated the housing code. According to the county, there is a lack of ventilation, heating, windows, lack of alarms, and have created spaces for an insect infestation.

Some families disagree with being rated based on the healthiness of one apartment, and say that unit does not reflect the condition of the other units.

"I think we all want the same thing, that it can be repaired by units, they don't have to knock down everything at once, so you don't have to evict all 16 families," Rodriguez said.

The Nunez family and Rose Rentals LLC, responded to Telemundo and KION through a statement in which they say they have done their best to comply with the county's mandate, but their plans have changed.

"The Nunez family was deeply saddened by the impact the county's notice would have on the families at 29 San Juan Rd. After a thorough review with county officials, it was determined that the only path forward for the property is a new development that does not include residential housing." Statement disclosed by Bryan Williams Attorney, Representing The Nunez Family.

The families now say they are facing a challenge finding housing they can afford, as they say it won't be easy in this economy.

"The rents are $3,000 and up, and if you get a $1,000 it's a quarter, the rents are very expensive, and the requirements are impossible to meet," said Blanca Garcia.

Residents like Blanca and Lizbeth Garcia called on non-profit organizations to help families who have not qualified for affordable housing.

Some have been turned down because of immigration status, others are turned down because of the number of family members, and in some cases, the renters do not allow children in their properties.

Monterey County amended the notice of violation on Tuesday, and an agreement was reached to extend the residents' stay in 11 units, while the property owner has until Dec. 7 to correct the violations.

County officials said that The Nunez Family until this time will be required to pay $900 in administrative fees, plus a $1,000 per day fine if he fails to amend the violations after Dec. 10.

For more housing resources, Monterey County offers information through organizations and programs for qualifying families.