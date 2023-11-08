Santa Cruz County joining Operation Green Light, will illuminate county building

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County will be joining other counties across the country in U.S. for Operation Green Light by lighting the County Governmental Building green ahead of Veterans Day.

Operation Green Light is led by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers. To show appreciation to veterans, counties shine a green light during the week of Nov. 6-12 to honor, appreciate and support veterans as they reintegrate back into life after being deployed.

The county voted to join this operation during their Board of Supervisors meeting on October 17th led by Chair Zach Friend.

According to county officials, there are more than 8,500 veterans living in Santa Cruz County and veterans account for seven percent of the entire national population.

Since 2001, more than 30,000 veterans have committed suicide while trying to integrate back to life after war. That's four times more than the number of U.S. military personnel who died in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan according to officials.

Friend spoke about the importance of being a part of this national operation.

“By joining counties across the country in honoring our veterans, Santa Cruz County is recognizing the important contributions and sacrifices of those who served our country, and the continuing struggles many of them face,” Friend said. “This is a symbolic gesture that cannot adequately thank veterans for their service, but we hope it serves as a reminder to all to keep veterans in our hearts and minds.”

Services for veterans are available through the Santa Cruz County Veterans Services Office, 842 Front St., Santa Cruz, as well as through numerous local service organizations.

For more information on U.S. for Operation Green Light, you can click the link below:

https://www.naco.org/program/operation-green-light-veterans.