Greenfield teens driving stolen vehicle seriously injured after wrong-way crash, police say

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said that Tuesday night teens stole a car within city limits and it eventually resulted in them crashing after driving the wrong way on Highway 101.

Police said that the car was stolen on the 1000 block of Oak Avenue. The vehicle was spotted "first on the Peninsula, then in Salinas. Unfortunately, the teens drove the vehicle the wrong way on Highway 101, leading to a head-on collision," said police.

Police said all parties involved in the crash have suffered serious injuries, some are life-threatening.