Greenfield teens driving stolen vehicle seriously injured after wrong-way crash, police say
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said that Tuesday night teens stole a car within city limits and it eventually resulted in them crashing after driving the wrong way on Highway 101.
Police said that the car was stolen on the 1000 block of Oak Avenue. The vehicle was spotted "first on the Peninsula, then in Salinas. Unfortunately, the teens drove the vehicle the wrong way on Highway 101, leading to a head-on collision," said police.
Police said all parties involved in the crash have suffered serious injuries, some are life-threatening.
We would like to stress the importance of not leaving your vehicles unattended and running.
To our younger community members, remember: while California laws might seem lenient on delinquent behavior, the rules of physics do not discriminate by age. We urge you to think twice before committing a crime. Consider the potential consequences, and do not give in to peer pressure—we believe in your ability to make the right choices.
Our local schools have been informed about this incident and are prepared to offer emotional support to students as needed.We will continue to work diligently to keep our community safe.Greenfield Police Department