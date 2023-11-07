Skip to Content
Watsonville police dog stabbed during pursuit, suspect acharg

Watsonville Police Dept
today at 11:13 AM
Published 7:55 PM

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) - A stabbing suspect is in jail after allegedly stabbing a Watsonville Police dog in a separate stabbing incident on Tuesday afternoon, according to Watsonville Police

Officers were on patrol around 4 p.m. when multiple Flock Safety cameras alerted them of a Honda Accord connected to a stabbing in Monterey County.

Officers performed a traffic stop on the 200 block of Rodriguez Street in Downtown Watsonville. The suspect who police identified as 28-year-old Juan Marquez kept ignoring comments from officers to get out of the car.

Marquez jumped out of the car and ran from the area. Police said that's when K-9 Officer Cruze was released and caught up to the suspect.

Police said Marquez was bit, turned and then stabbed Cruze with a knife.

Multiple officers swarmed Marquez and tazed him afterward, according to Watsonville Police.

Watsonville Police arrested 28-year-old Juan Marquez after he allegedly stabbed a Watsonville police dog. This is a photo of when officers are treating Marquez who had moderate injuries to his arm after being tazed. Photo courtesy of Watsonville Police

Cruze was transported to an emergency pet clinic and is expected to be okay after suffering "superficial" wounds from the incident. Marquez was treated for moderate injuries to his arm at the scene and a local hospital.

Watsonville Police said that Marquez who allegedly stabbed Cruze was also connected with a stabbing investigation at the Pajaro Rescue Mission on Railroad Avenue that happened last month.

Marquez has been booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on multiple charges including injury to a police officer animal and resisting arrest.

