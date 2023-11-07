Skip to Content
Watsonville K-9 Officer stabbed during pursuit of suspect

Watsonville Police Dept
Published 7:55 PM

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A stabbing suspect is in jail after allegedly stabbing a Watsonville Police K-9 Officer in a separate incident, according to Watsonville P.D.

Police said it happened around 4 p.m. when officers performed a traffic stop on Rodriguez Street in Downtown Watsonville.

The suspect jumped out of the car and ran from the area. Police said that's when K-9 Officer Cruze was released and caught up to the suspect.

Police said the suspect was bit and allegedly turned and stabbed Cruze with a knife.

Multiple officers swarmed the male suspect and tazed him afterward, according to Watsonville Police.

Cruze is expected to be okay after suffering "superficial" wounds from the incident.

Watsonville Police said the person who allegedly stabbed Cruze was also connected with a stabbing investigation at the Pajaro Rescue Mission on Railroad Avenue that happened on Sunday.

The suspect is booked into the Monterey County Jail on attempted murder charges and Watsonville P.D. is requesting a warrant for resisting arrest and stabbing a police K-9.

We're working to learn more information from the Monterey County Sheriff's Office about the suspect's arrest, including their identity.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

