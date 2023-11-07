Salinas awarded over $8 million in funding for single-family affordable housing

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday another round of Homekey awards totaling $156.4 million for 12 projects in the state.

One of the selected projects was for the City of Salinas. It was awarded $8,054,000 for Homekey’s innovative single-family scattered site project type.

These funds can help buy up to eight homes to create 39 units.

“Homekey continues to demonstrate that we can build quickly, and at a fraction of the usual cost, to deliver much-needed affordable homes for Californians struggling to find a place to live,” said Governor Newsom. "There’s still more work ahead, but the state is taking proactive measures, from implementing accountability standards to offering incentives, to confront this housing crisis head-on.”

There is around $400 million in funding that has yet to be awarded from the current round of funding.