Prescribed burn at Wilder Ranch State Park scheduled to take place on Wednesday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- California State Parks announced that more prescribed burns will be taking place at Wilder Ranch State Park starting on Wednesday.

The 150-acre Long Meadow Prescribed Burn will begin either on Wednesday or Thursday depending on weather conditions.

State Parks officials say that the burn will continue for seven to eight days once it is ignited.

If weather conditions or vegetation conditions are not conductive for burning and smoke dispersal, State Parks will reschedule the treatment.

This will be the second prescribed burn that has been conducted at Wilder Ranch State Park within the past month.

On Oct. 11, Firefighters conducted a prescribed burn which is called Eucalyptus Loop Rx fire that still has minimal smoke observed from within the drainages and is being actively monitored by firefighters. State Parks said that 186 acres of grass has burned along with 115 acres of forest.