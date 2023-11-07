Skip to Content
Nearly 4,000 customers still without power in Boulder Creek area 24 hours later

By
today at 12:30 PM
Published 10:53 AM

SANTA CRUZ, COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E says 3,721 in and near Boulder Creek are still without power more than 24 hours after first losing it.

PG&E has not shared the cause of the outage but they estimate electricity should return by 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

PG&E has not responded to KION's request for a statement.

ORIGINAL STORY

PG&E says nearly 9,000 people are without power Tuesday morning in unincorporated Santa Cruz County and Scotts Valley.

Currently, 7,744 customers in the Boulder Creek area are without power and 1,143 Scotts Valley customers are also affected.

There is no current listed cause for the outages. PG&E says power is estimated to return at 1 p.m.

To keep track of your electricity, click here.

