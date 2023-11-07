Monterey County court workers rally for higher wages, strike possible if deal is not reached

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County court workers held a rally earlier today outside the Salinas courthouse to demand a higher pay raise.

Union group SEIU 521 said Monterey County court employees haven't received a new contract and pay increase since 2021 and said they're not getting paid enough. They're currently in contract negotiations and before they make a new agreement, they wanted to make sure their voices are being heard.

"It has been reported that Salinas, California is one of the 7th most expensive places to live, but our pay has not been raised to live in a comfortable setting," said Sally Lopez, who is a Courtroom Clerk.

At the rally⁣, court workers were dressed in purple and some were holding up signs saying "We are working families."

"We're 15% underpaid compared to other agencies in the area," said Maria Reynoso, who is an Operations Supervisor. "So, we're asking to have a fair contract."

Some court workers said they will go on strike if their demands are not met. Something that may bring consequences for the public.

"What will likely happen is that court cases might experience some delays just because we'd be operating with a short staff," said Chris Ruhl, Monterey County Superior Court Executive Court Officer. "But we'd be doing our best to cover and continue to provide services, but there might be some delays."

Ruhl said the court is continuing to negotiate on a new deal with the union.