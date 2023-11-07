Marina Police searching for suspect of hit and run

MARINA, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Marina Police are asking for the communities help in searching for the suspect of a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

According to police, around 7 pm on November 6th, officers responded to reports of a reckless vehicle that hit a pedestrian near the intersection of Reservation Road and Salinas Avenue. After the collision, the suspect immediately drove off.

People in the area helped the victim out of the roadway. The victim was transported to the hospital for their injuries.

When officers arrived and conducted their investigation, several witnesses described the vehicle as a white sedan. Investigators learned from the vehicle debris that the car involved was a 2012-2021 Tesla Model S.

Stock image of vehicles description

Based on the witness statements and victims injuries, the car should have damage to the front and the passenger side mirror area.

The incident is still under investigation. If anyone has any information or possible video of the incident, contact Marina Police at (831)384-7575.