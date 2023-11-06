Narcan used to save two people in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Sunday afternoon, Marina Police used Narcan to save two people who had overdosed.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a possible overdose in the 3300 block of Del Monte Blvd around 3:10 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they located one of the paitents who was overdosing on an opioid on the driveway and barley breathing.

Mulitple officers administered Narcan to the patient which had little effect.

As officers were providing First Aid to the patient, they learned there was a second patient who was unconscious in a vehicle.

Additonal Marina Police Officers began evaluating the second patient and found them to be unconscious and barely breathing with a faint pulse.

Officers quickly administered Narcan to the second patient and continued to provide aid with assistance from Marina Fire and AMR.

Both patients conditions were not improving so officers administered more Narcan and then assisted EMS personnel with CPR.

Marina Police uses multiple boxes of Narcan to save two people's lives on the 3300 block of Del Monte Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

After a short time, the first patient regained full consciousness and officers remained with the patient to continue aid until a second ambulance arrived on scene.

Both patients eventually regained consciousness and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Marina Police said that 10 combined doses of Narcan were used on both patients to help in saving their lives.

Police said that they will not be pressing charges against either patient due to a state law which does not allow charges to be filed against a person for possession of controlled substances or for being under the influence of a controlled substance when they overdose or when someone makes good faith efforts to call for help.