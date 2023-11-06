Monterey County Sheriff’s Office awarded $600,000 grant for body cameras

MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is being rewarded $600,000 for body worn cameras via a grant from the United States Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA).

According to officials, the sheriff's office submitted a grant proposal in April to the BJA for consideration of funds. The proposal detailed the overall objectives of a body camera program for the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

On September 30th, the sheriff's office was awarded the $600,000 grant to support the program. Officials say the award will be used to assist in purchasing and implementing body worn cameras to outfit their patrol and corrections bureaus.

In response to the grant, Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto stated:

“This grant award will not only allow the Sheriff’s Office to expand its capabilities during criminal investigations but will also allow the Sheriff’s Office to expand on its efforts to build community trust while providing increased transparency and oversight of our operations.”