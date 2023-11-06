Marina teenager cited on vandalism charges after allegedly causing over $2000 in damage

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Monday afternoon, Marina Police announced they have cited a 16-year-old Marina male teenager after he allegedly caused over $2000 in vandalism damage over the past week.

During a period from Halloween to Nov. 1, Officers located multiple incidents of gang-related graffiti along multiple streets including the 200 and 300 blocks of Carmel Ave, the 200 block of Hillcrest Ave, 3100 block of Seacrest Avenue and 3000 block of Sunset Avenue.

Marina Police said that nearby surveillance footage captured the suspect. On Nov. 1, a Marina Police officer saw a juvenile spray painting the same building where other vandalism activities took place on the 3100 block of Seacrest Avenue.

The male juvenile fled on foot and was able to escape from officers

Marina Police said their investigation positively identified the suspect as a 16-year-old male juvenile of Marina. Officers said the juvenile was on active juvenile probation.

Police searched searched his residence that revealed several items linking him to the multiple vandalism incidents as well as other contraband. The juvenile was contacted on Nov. 2, 2023 and was issued a citation and released to the custody of his parent.

The juvenile was for cited on multiple charges including felony vandalism with gang enhancement and violating his probation.