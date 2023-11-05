Drones will be flying in Gonzales on Monday for broadband installation

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you happen to live in Gonzales, you may be seeing drones fly over homes and businesses for a good reason starting on Monday.

The City of Gonzales said that drones will be used as part of a broadband installation project.

Zeitview which is a company that inspects energy and infrastructure assets will have crews out starting on Monday morning to Nov. 17 from the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City officials said that the drones will only be used for mapping purposes.

A Zeitview official said the drones will be getting data on utility structures such as poles and wires and taking measurements on the ground. Zeitview says the drones help them collect data faster than traditional ways.