Salinas ranked 9th best place to live in California

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The finer things in life come with a hefty price tag, as some living in the Salinas area were made aware of after U.S. News & World Report ranked the Salad Bowl of the World as the 7th most expensive city in America.

They also, however, ranked Salinas the 9th best place to live in California and 143rd best place to live and retire in the country out of 150 ranked cities. They list charming 'Old Town' Salinas with a lack of chains (minus the Starbucks), the history of Steinbeck's life in the area, and the crop production that kept the city thriving during even the Great Depression.

Salinas got an overall score of 5.5 out of 10 which was factored in by combining the Quality of Life Index, Job Market Index, Desirability Index and Value Index. A quality of life score of 6.6 out of 10 was also given to Salinas.

