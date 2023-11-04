Man who suffers from memory loss goes missing in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police is looking for a man who left his home Friday and has yet to return.

Family told the police that Santiago Contreras left home around 2:30 p.m. and went to visit a relative on Madrid Street. He left after an hour saying he was going to the CVS on East Laurel Drive and has not been heard from since.

Santiago Contreras suffers from memory loss and was not carrying a cell phone with him, said police.

He could be driving a 2000 model Lt. Green Ford Windstar van license number 4MPT202.

If you have seen him call Salinas Police at (831) 758-7321 or dial 911.