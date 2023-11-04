Brawl breaks out between attendees at Seaside High School football game, police say

Seaside, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside High School is quelling rumors that came out after an incident requiring law intervention broke out at the Battle of the Bay football game between Monterey and Seaside High Schools Friday night.

Seaside High School Principal Aaron Sanders sent a letter out to families that said the incident was between adult attendees. This required additional officers to arrive to prevent any physical violence.

"You may have heard misinformation about a stabbing or a gunshots, but there were no reports of injury by a weapon," said Principal Sanders.

Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges said a "significant brawl" broke out at the football game but there was no victim of a stabbing located. A gun was not recovered from the scene either.

"The incident last night was brought about by individuals who do not attend our school. In an abundance of caution, we will increase adult supervision on our campus and provide any support our students may need should they need to talk about their feelings," said Principal Sanders.