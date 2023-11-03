Soledad families reunite with grandparents after decades apart in Mexico

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- A nonprofit organization and a Monterey County Supervisor helped reunite families after decades apart in Mexico.

CASA Guanajuato and the Lopez family of Soledad helped match grandparents with visas allowing them safe passage to visit their family members in the United States.

Monterey County Supervisor Chris Lopez said the moment was enough to bring him to tears.

Photo Courtesy of Supervisor Chris Lopez.

"Standing there today, watching the embraces linger and hearing the sobs, and hearing grown men saying mama mid sob I couldn’t help but cry with them," said Supervisor Lopez. "The system is broken, but there are angels in our community making miracles happen. Many talked about not seeing their loved ones for nearly thirty years."

CASA Guanajuato is a nonprofit organization with chapters in Los Angeles, Dallas and Soledad. They support citizens of Guanajuato living in the U.S. with programs, cultural events, connections to consular services and more.

Photo Courtesy of Supervisor Chris Lopez.

Many of the families were from Guanajuato, but also from Jalisco and other Mexican states.