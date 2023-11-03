Salinas man arrested for after slow speed chase in a stolen vehicle in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a man wanted for stealing a vehicle on Thursday.

At around 12:12 p.m., Marina Police were told a person driving a stolen vehicle was making their way into city limits. CHP asked for assistance finding the vehcile. It was located on the 200 block of Reservation Road.

Ruben R. James Perez III of Salinas was the driver and failed to stop when asked to by police, said Marina Police. Perez came to a stop on the 100 block of Beach Road at a local retail store parking lot.

Perez was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail. He was charged with vehcile theft, burglary, and possession of stolen property.

His bail was set at $115,000.