Police chase started after suspects pulled gun out at Del Monte Shopping Center

today at 5:45 PM
Published 5:20 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Officers from California Highway Patrol, Salinas Police and Monterey Police are investigating an incident near Hartnell College.

Currently, police are concentrated near the intersection of Park Street and Villa Street.

Monterey Police said the chase started after suspects pulled a gun out at the Macy's at the Del Monte Shopping Center in Monterey. Police say the suspects were driving the maroon vehicle shown in the photo below.

Monterey Police say they have detained some suspects but are still on the search for potentially more.

A witness told our reporters on the scene that three suspects were seen running from the area. The witness said he saw police tackle one of the suspects and they saw one of the suspects throw a gun in the trash can.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide details as the story develops.

