“It just feels excessive at this point”: PG&E rate increase vote delayed

BY TORI APODACA

YOLO COUNTY - About 16 million people across Northern California will have to wait to see how much more they will be paying for power.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) postponed its vote on the PG&E rate increase that was supposed to happen on Nov. 2 and said it needs more time to decide.

"That PG&E bill is going to tear us up tremendously," said Crystal Brent, a single mother of two.

PG&E wants to raise rates by 26% to boost its revenue, and experts say it would cost customers about $28 more every month, $336 more every year.

"It's going to hurt a lot of families," said Brent. "You got to think about food, rent and everything else that goes into this economy."

The CPUC was met with protestors pushing back on PG&E this week in San Francisco on the same day the commission announced the delay in voting.

"TURN is very concerned this gives PG&E more time to lobby the commissioners," said executive director of The Utility Reform Network (TURN) that advocates for ratepayers Mark Toney.

Toney said PG&E's plan to use the dollars to underground powerlines is more expensive and will take longer than insulating them.

So far, the utility has undergrounded about 300 miles of lines and says it reduces fire risk by 98% versus 65% by insulating them. It needs more money to meet its goal of 10,000 miles.

"Everything has been increasing so drastically over the past few years that it just feels excessive at this point," said Richard Crowder, who is tired of his PG&E bill going up.

The Public Advocate Office for the State Public Utilities Commission said bills have already risen 38% over the last three years.

TURN thinks there should be a cap on rate increases.

"The cap on rate increases should be no more than the cost-of-living adjustments that social security recipients get every year," Toney told CBS 13.

This would help people like Richard and Laura Crowder.

"We actually moved here a couple years ago to live with family because we just couldn't afford it," said Crowder.

Crowder said they live with older folks, so not running the air conditioner in the summer or not running the heater in the winter is not much of an option.

Toney said a postponed vote on the hike is an opportunity for more people to make their voices heard.

"You can make a difference here," said Toney.

PG&E said it is not commenting on this rate increase until the CPUC makes its final decision at its November 16 meeting.