Chase started after suspects pulled out gun at Del Monte Shopping Center, three of four suspects arrested

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said they have arrested three of four suspects believed to have been involved in a chase that started in Monterey and ended near Hartnell College in Salinas on Friday evening.

Officers from California Highway Patrol, Salinas Police and Monterey Police were investigating the incident near Hartnell College. Police activity was concentrated near the intersection of Park Street and Villa Street.

Monterey Police said the chase started after suspects pulled a gun out at the Macy's at the Del Monte Shopping Center in Monterey. Police say the suspects were driving the maroon vehicle shown in the photo below.

Monterey Police say they have arrested three suspects but are still on the search for one suspect.

A witness told our reporters on the scene that three suspects were seen running from the area. The witness said he saw police tackle one of the suspects and they saw one of the suspects throw a gun in the trash can.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide details as the story develops.