UC Santa Cruz region to receive $18.1 million for education to career pipelines

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced that four California regions were selected to receive a part of $72.5 million to create regional education-to-career pipelines.

This is to give students more jobs and career opportunities in their communities, which in theory will lead to higher education and workforce opportunities.

“Every Californian should have the freedom to succeed by obtaining real-life skills and fulfilling careers — including those that don’t require college degrees," said Governor Newsom. "With today’s investment, California is yet again going further to prepare students and workers for high-paying, long-lasting, and fulfilling careers.”

The Central Coast K-16 Regional Collaborative was announced as one of the four regions receiving around $18.1 million. The money will be used to advance student opportunities for upward mobility in the University of California Santa Cruz region.

The Central Coast K-16 Education Collaborative funding is to support a robust, data-informed, equity-centered implementation year. During the implementation phase, the Collaborative will engage partners across the region to make a transformative, equity-centered, systemic change that will address longstanding systemic educational inequities and structural barriers along the education-to-employment pathways leading to high-skill, high-wage, high-demand regional employment across the region. California Governor Gavin Newsom

