Two suspect arrested after shutdown of Highway 101 north of John Street

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol confirmed that they shut down both lanes on Northbound Highway 101 just north of John Street due to police activity on Thursday morning.

Salinas Police told KION that the situation started after a driver did not pull over during a traffic stop on Northbound Highway 101.

Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice told KION that the California Highway Patrol had a vehicle pulled over and the driver did not want to come out and he is wanted. Eventually, law officials threw a smoke and forced the driver and passenger out of the vehicle.

They were handcuffed and taken into custody. Both lanes are now back open, per Caltrans.

Salinas City Elementary School District also confirmed to KION that Sherwood Elementary School was on lockdown due to the situation on Highway 101.

Our reporter at the scene says that law enforcement has blocked off both lanes of Northbound Highway 101.

Our reporter also said that a Salinas Police SWAT Bearcat truck is being used in the situation.

We will keep you updated on the situation as it unfolds.