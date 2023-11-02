Salinas Valley Health names interim CEO

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Valley Health Board of Directors announced that Dr. Allen Radner has been named interim CEO during a board meeting that took place on Wednesday night.

Radner has been with Salinas Valley Health since 1994 and has served as Chief Medical Officer for hospital since 2013.

He also serves as the chief executive officer for the Salinas Valley Health Medical Clinic which is a network of primary and specialty care clinics since 2019.

Radner will start his new position as interim CEO on Dec. 1. He will be taking over for outgoing President and CEO Pete Delgado who announced his resignation on Oct. 10.

Hospital officials said that they will continue searching for a permanent CEO.