Skip to Content
Top Stories

Salinas Valley Health names interim CEO

Salinas Valley Health
By
New
Published 3:33 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Valley Health Board of Directors announced that Dr. Allen Radner has been named interim CEO during a board meeting that took place on Wednesday night.

Radner has been with Salinas Valley Health since 1994 and has served as Chief Medical Officer for hospital since 2013.

He also serves as the chief executive officer for the Salinas Valley Health Medical Clinic which is a network of primary and specialty care clinics since 2019.

Radner will start his new position as interim CEO on Dec. 1. He will be taking over for outgoing President and CEO Pete Delgado who announced his resignation on Oct. 10.

Hospital officials said that they will continue searching for a permanent CEO.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content