Repair work continues at West Cliff Drive

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thursday afternoon, The City of Santa Cruz shared an update as crews continue to repair West Cliff Drive.

City officials say that crews are continuing excavate at 920 and 932 West Cliff Drive.

Starting on Monday, crews are scheduled to build the concrete formwork for the retaining walls at those specific locations.

Most of West Cliff Drive has been closed to one-way traffic since early January due to the winter storms damaging multiple parts of the road.

In September, the city said crews are constructing infill walls at various locations on West Cliff Drive where the cliff failed.