Families visit Garden of Memories cemetery for el Dia de los Muertos

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Garden of Memories cemetery in Salinas was filled with flowers as people sat next to the headstones of their loved ones who are no longer with us for El dia de los Muertos.

Maria Melgoza visited her parents at the cemetery with her two daughters.

"I am here bringing flowers to my parents, who have extended their kindness to many people," said Melgoza. "They're now resting in peace, but forever they will live in my heart."

Garden of Memories cemetery also held a mass to remember the people who are no longer here with us.

"We came to the mass," said Elvira Navar, who lives in San Jose. "And to visit my aunt and uncle, but I also remember my parents, my grandpa, and my brother."

Carlos Cortes is a local artist who made a space for a community altar for people in Salinas.

"We wanted to partner with local artists in the community, and bring back the different sense of dia de los muertos because it had been commercialized," said Cortes.

In Mexico, cemeteries are open all day to celebrate the life of their loved ones, at Garden of Memories families had until 6:30 p.m.