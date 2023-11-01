Suspect still wanted for shooting at Salinas Halloween house party that injured seven

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - UPDATE November 2, 5:09 PM: It has been two days since gunfire erupted in the backyard of a Chaparral Street home and injured seven people, one of the victims is still fighting for his life at the hospital.

Salinas Police say witnesses told them two men were speaking when one of them started firing at a party that had over 100 people in attendance. Witnesses added that the altercation did not escalate from any sort of visible fight but the two were arguing.

No suspect information is available at this time, said police.

The victim in the hospital is a 20-year-old man. The other victims that were shot ranged from 15 years old to 24 years old.

UPDATE November 1st, 9:10 AM: Salinas Police said that seven total people were injured, and one of them is fighting for their life in the hospital after gunfire erupted during a Halloween house party on Chaparral Street.

According to Salinas PD, officers responded to the 300 block of Chaparral Street for what was reported as a victim of a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, several people were reportedly running away from the home.

Officers found one person in the backyard of the residence. The person was taken to a hospital and is currently in critical condition. Six other victims were found with non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

Salinas Police said at this time they are looking for one suspected gunman.

As of Wednesday morning, police still have the area blocked off to conduct their investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is encouraged to reach out to Detective Byron Gansen at 831-801-3549.

ORIGINAL: Salinas Police have taped off a portion of Chaparral Street from Maryal to Linwood Drive after what neighbors are calling an apparent shooting.

Salinas Police did not provide information to KION staff at the scene.

Neighbors in the area reported hearing at least seven gunshots around 11:30 p.m. late Halloween night.

Another neighbor tells KION they didn't hear gunshots but heard people screaming and running away from a home on that street around the same time.

Loud music can be heard coming from a home on the 300 block of Chaparral Street where police were stationed.

KION has reached out to police for comment on the investigation.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is also at the scene.