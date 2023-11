At least 1 person is dead after a deadly crash just outside Salinas late Tuesday night. It happened around 11:53PM on Blanco road and Hitchcock road.

Authorities arrived on scene to find 2 vehicles with heavy damage and one of them was stuck in a ditch.

A person was found in once of the cars that wasn't breathing, they were later pronounced dead at the scene.

This is still an active investigation, we will update you as more information becomes available.