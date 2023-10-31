Multiple units tackling fire in Aromas

AROMAS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Update October 31st 8:14 AM: We've learned new details about the fire in Aromas with multiple units on scene.

According to Cal-Fire officials, the fire is contained to the lumberyard. Units have set up lines around the fire and are letting it burn out. Units are monitoring the wind shifts to make sure it doesn't spread to the nearby homes.

Source: Scott Rates

As of right now there are no evacuations, but Aromas school in the area is closed for the day. Cal Fire says it could take days for the fire to burn itself out.

It's also been reported that there are no injuries from the fire.

Original: Over 20 fire units are tackling a fire at a firewood processing facility in Aromas.

The fire was reported around 2:30 AM, with all traffic in the area being paused at the moment.

According to Monterey County Sheriff's Office, no evacuations have been announced. San Benito County Sheriff's Office says people in the area of Marshall and Rose Avenue were asked to leave the area, but no official evacuations were put in place.

People that were asked to leave have been told they can go back to their homes, with the fire being pushed to a single area in a mulch yard. The fire is currently staying in the mulch area with one parcel contained according to San Benito County officials.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to provide more information as it comes in.