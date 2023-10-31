Skip to Content
Illegal fireworks, cocaine and firearms recovered from an Aptos home

CHP - Santa Cruz
By
Published 1:08 PM

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team said they confiscated several firearms, illegal drugs, and firearms during a search warrant.

Monday agents from SCCACT served a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Stephen Road. Oscar Madriz was found in the home and arrested for multiple felony charges.

During the search, agents recovered several firearms, over $62,000 in cash, close to 6 pounds of cocaine (Street value of over $160,000), heroin, two cash counters, and illegal fireworks.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

