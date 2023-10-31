Skip to Content
Human remains stuffed in a suitcase found in Lake Merritt

By Henry Lee and KTVU staff

OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV)- Human remains stuffed in a suitcase were found in Lake Merritt Tuesday morning, the Oakland Fire Department confirmed the news.

Fire personnel responded to Lake Merritt on Tuesday around 11 a.m. after volunteers who clean the lake found the suitcase and called 911. 

The body was found in a suitcase on the edge of Lake Merritt near Lake Shore and Hanover Avenues.

Oakland Police arrived to the scene and are investigating the case as a homicide.  

OPD later said in an email that it is withholding the identification of the victim until the next of kin is notified.

FOX 35

