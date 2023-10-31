Skip to Content
49ers trade for Commanders Pro Bowl defensive end Chase Young

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KION-TV)- With the trade deadline ending at 1 p.m. today the San Francisco 49ers took the chance to trade for a difference maker at defensive end by trading for Chase Young from the Washington Commanders.

The 49ers are sending a third-round pick for the 2020 number 2 overall pick, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Young was a Pro Bowler his rookie year before tearing his ACL in Week 10 in 2021. The young defensive end currently has five sacks on the year.

