Gilroy Police looking for male suspect who accused of stealing $1000 in sunglasses

Gilroy, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police is looking for a male suspect who allegedly stole multiple sunglasses from a Sunglass Hut Store.

Officers say the theft took place on October 5 at the Sunglass Hut Store at the Gilroy Outlets.

The man walked into the store and walked with multiple pairs of sunglasses without paying.

Police said that the value of the sunglasses taken was around $1000.

The suspect is described as a white man who is 40 to 50 years old with flames tattooed on his right arm.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Gilroy Police.