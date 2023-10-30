Skip to Content
Top Stories

Gilroy Police looking for male suspect who accused of stealing $1000 in sunglasses

By
Updated
today at 7:15 PM
Published 6:22 PM

Gilroy, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police is looking for a male suspect who allegedly stole multiple sunglasses from a Sunglass Hut Store.

Officers say the theft took place on October 5 at the Sunglass Hut Store at the Gilroy Outlets.

The man walked into the store and walked with multiple pairs of sunglasses without paying.

Police said that the value of the sunglasses taken was around $1000.

The suspect is described as a white man who is 40 to 50 years old with flames tattooed on his right arm.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Gilroy Police.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content