Skip to Content
Top Stories

MST service returning to Gilroy starting on Monday

By
Updated
today at 8:19 PM
Published 6:43 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey-Salinas Transit announced that they will have bus service to Gilroy starting on Monday.

Service to Gilroy, Morgan Hill and San Jose had been suspended for the past three years due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MST says that passengers have been regularly requesting service to Santa Clara County for the past three years.

Officials also said that MST will be offering service to Hollister and the San Francisco Bay Area through a partnership with Valley Transit Authority and state funding.

MST will be having a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting on Monday morning at 8 a.m. at the Salinas Transit Center.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content