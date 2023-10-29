MST service returning to Gilroy starting on Monday

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey-Salinas Transit announced that they will have bus service to Gilroy starting on Monday.

Service to Gilroy, Morgan Hill and San Jose had been suspended for the past three years due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MST says that passengers have been regularly requesting service to Santa Clara County for the past three years.

Officials also said that MST will be offering service to Hollister and the San Francisco Bay Area through a partnership with Valley Transit Authority and state funding.

MST will be having a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting on Monday morning at 8 a.m. at the Salinas Transit Center.