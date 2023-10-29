Man arrested on DUI charges after he crashes van into palm trees in front of police station

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police have arrested a male suspect on DUI charges after he crashed into three palm trees in front of police station.

A Salinas Police Officer was in the area of Griffin Street and East Alisal Street for a reported hit and run around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Police said that the victim said a van had struck their car and continued driving westbound on East Alisal Street.

The male driver who police identified as 39-year-old Jorge Lopez Rivera continued driving on East Alisal Street when for an unknown reason crashed into three palm trees just in front of the Salinas Police Department building. The driver was not injured in the crash.

Video of the driver crashing his van into three palm trees just outside of Salinas Police headquarters on East Alisal Street on Sunday morning. Video provided by Salinas Police.

Officers learned that the male suspect was coming from a Halloween party in the area. Police tested Lopez Rivera'sblood alcohol content which was twice the legal limit.

Lopez Rivera was arrested and booked in the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges including hit and run with injury and DUI with injury.