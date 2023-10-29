Family’s home destroyed in Boulder Creek fire

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- A family is without a home tonight after a fire started in their home Sunday afternoon.

Boulder Creek Fire said they were able to control the fire, but not before flames already ripped through much of the home.

The fire at Greenvale and Blair roads left the family devastated, including a young boy who saw some of his favorite belongings burned in the fire.

Boulder Creek Fire said their agency, along with Felton, Ben Lomond and CAL FIRE CZU worked to provide some cheer to the family, replacing the boy's lost Playstation and basketball.

Some cheer for a young boy whose family lost their home in a devastating fire in Boulder Creek. Multiple agencies teamed up to replace the boy's Playstation and basketball that were lost in the fire (Photo Courtesy of Boulder Creek Volunteer Fire Department)

CAL FIRE CZU said that forward progress has stopped on a two story structure fire that spread into vegetation on Sunday afternoon.

CAL FIRE says that air tankers were released and that forward progress was stopped at one acre in the area of Greenvale and Blair Roads.

There is no word if anybody was inside the structure at the time of the fire and how bad the structure was damaged.

We will continue to keep you updated on this developing story.