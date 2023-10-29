CAL FIRE CZU battling a structure fire that spread into vegetation in Boulder Creek

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE CZU said that forward progress has stopped on a two story structure fire that spread into vegetation on Sunday afternoon.

CAL FIRE says that air tankers were released and that forward progress was stopped at one acre in the area of Greenvale and Blair Roads.

There is no word if anybody was inside the structure at the time of the fire and how bad the structure was damaged.

We will continue to keep you updated on this developing story.