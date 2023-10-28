Salinas Police warn of ransom phone scams claiming fake family kidnappings

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) Salinas Police are warning residents that over the past two days, they have received two cases relating to extortion that involve possible abductions.

Police say unknown suspects are getting victims' personal information to call them with an extortion scam. They try and convince the victim that a loved one has been abducted and is being held hostage.

The suspect then tells the victim to buy money orders or gifts to pay the ransom.

"The suspects obtained enough information about the victims and their families to involve them in their schemes," said police. "These schemes were elaborate and involved members of the victims’ families being rused, adding to the validity of the suspects’ claim."

Police are asking the public to do the following so they don't fall prey to these scams: