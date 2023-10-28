Nearly $3 million given to help keep Central Coast transit clean

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KON-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that he approved $192 million in funds for 136 transportation projects to help cut pollution and make local transportation more affordable.

Three of those projects were Central Coast projects that received a total of $2,802,838 combined.

Monterey-Salinas Transit District received $1,396,193 to retrofit MST's main O&M facilities in preparation for the installation of hydrogen fueling infrastructure and hydrogen fuel cell buses.

San Benito County Local Transportation Authority received $163,282 to ensure that San Benito LTA will operate a 7:10 a.m. roundtrip and a 1:15 p.m. roundtrip from Hollister through San Juan Bautista to the Gavilan College campus and Caltrain Station in Gilroy during all operational weekdays.

There would also be a 7:55 a.m. roundtrip that will run the 154 school days of Gavilan College.

Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District received $1,243,363 to start a two-year countywide Youth Ride Free Pilot Program. Students from grades K-12 will be able to ride METRO for free at all times to anywhere they want.

"Eliminating fares for K-12 youth would encourage transit ridership, expand access to opportunities, and lower the economic burden for those who use transit by economic necessity," said METRO.

“More clean and affordable transportation is coming to California, cutting pollution and making it easier for folks to get around," said Newsom. "These programs are key to our climate goals – building charging stations, getting more EV buses on the roads, and reducing costs for public transit.”

