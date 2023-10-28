Skip to Content
Man wanted for armed robbery of Prunedale jewelry store, deputies say

Monterey County Sheriff’s Office
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help looking for a man who robbed a jewelry store armed with a gun at the Vierra Canyon Road shopping center.

Deputies said a tall Hispanic male, with a thin build, wearing an orange helmet, neon green long-sleeve t-shirt, orange reflective vest, black jeans, and black shoes (possibly Air Jordan’s) is believed to have carried out the robbery with a chrome revolver, possibly a .357.

The crime occurred at 3:50 p.m. at the Country Jeweler on Friday. Deputies said the suspect asked an employee for directions and was told to leave.

He did so and waited outside for customers to leave. He then entered the business and brandished a firearm at the same female employee, said deputies.

The suspect was surprised to realize a second employee was inside the business. Both employees were then kept together while the suspect ransacked the business.

Deputies say the suspect stole around $50,000 worth of jewelry.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Rafael Garcia at 831-755-3914 or Detective Sergeant Nicholas Kennedy at 831-755-3773 of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office Investigations Unit.

