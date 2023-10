LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Several Los Angeles news stations are attributing TMZ in a report that 'Friends' star Matthew Perry died Saturday of an apparent drowning.

First responders were called to an LA-area home for a call of cardiac arrest. The was 54 years old.

Matthew Perry became a household after his role as Chandler Bing on the hit '90 sitcom 'Friends.'

There appears to be no foul play.