Dungeness crab season delayed for whale safety

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday that Dungeness crab season has been temporarily paused between Santa Cruz and Monterey due to concerns over whale safety.

Zones 3 and 4 will have a temporary restriction on the use of crab traps in any recreational crab fishery, said the CDFW. This area covers the Sonoma/Mendocino county line to the southern Monterey County line.

Large aggregations of humpback whales continue to forage between Bodega Bay and Monterey and allowing the use of crab traps would increase the risk of an entanglement in those fishing zones. We will continue to work with both the recreational and commercial Dungeness crab fisheries to protect whales while working to maximize fishing opportunity. We appreciate the ongoing commitment by both the recreational and commercial fleets and the California Dungeness Crab Fishing Gear Working Group to manage entanglement risk in this iconic fishery. California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) Director Charlton H. Bonham.

The season was set to open on Saturday, Nov. 4, but now Fish and Wildlife will conduct a risk assessment on Nov. 17. This assessment may factor into a statewide commercial fishery opener on Dec. 1.

