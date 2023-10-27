From cell to salary: Job and resource fair offered for incarcerated Monterey County inmates

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thursday, some incarcerated inmates had the chance to learn about jobs and gain resources to help them integrate back into society once released.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Job and Resource Fair is held twice a year and has been going on for about eight years now. Starting in 2015, the point of the program is to get the community involved with the men and women who are ready to be discharged from jail.

A group of 50 incarcerated men and women are involved in the program. They were learning interview skills, socialization-type skills, and coping skills.