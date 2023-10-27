Skip to Content
Top Stories

From cell to salary: Job and resource fair offered for incarcerated Monterey County inmates

By
Updated
today at 5:23 PM
Published 5:22 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thursday, some incarcerated inmates had the chance to learn about jobs and gain resources to help them integrate back into society once released.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Job and Resource Fair is held twice a year and has been going on for about eight years now. Starting in 2015, the point of the program is to get the community involved with the men and women who are ready to be discharged from jail.

A group of 50 incarcerated men and women are involved in the program. They were learning interview skills, socialization-type skills, and coping skills.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Calista Silva

Chief Photographer for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content