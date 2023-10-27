Families in Kents Court in Pajaro return home after flooding repairs

PAJARO, Calif. (KION) - Progress is being made in Pajaro after tenants at Kents Court finally moved back in.

It has been a long journey for those families, too, after flooding in Pajaro left many homes badly damaged.

"There's nothing like being home," said Rosa Escobar who just moved back home.

After 7 months of living in temporary places, families finally made it back to their place of comfort.

"They were just tired of being in the hotel," said Rosa.

Rosa recalls the difficult times she and her family of four had to go through during the flooding in Pajaro back in March.

"We try to come in and see what we could do. But it was the water was very, very high," said Rosa.

Although it was a devastating time for many, this gave the county an opportunity to renovate the homes they own which hasn't been done since 2007.

New flooring, windows, driveways, and internal repairs were made so families could come back to better living conditions.

"So we basically brought these units and made them brand new again underneath. You know, we've done all the insulation, all new heating ducts, new vapor barriers. So we hope that the insulation another 20 years," said Darby Marshall, Monterey County Housing Program Manager.

Since October 13th when families were allowed to move back in, a bit of normalcy returned to Kents Court.

"I feel like it's been the longest six months, you know, seven months, actually. But we're here now, so that matters," said Rosa.

And the work does not stop here. Darby tells KION they hope to add a place to do laundry here on the property and add some greenery to liven up the area.